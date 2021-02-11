Is there a correct way to center elements?

Hi Rikyli and a warm welcome t the forum.
I’m not exactly sure of your requirements and have modified your script:
<?php declare(strict_types=1);
?><!doctype html><html lang="en">
<head>
<title> asdf </title>
<style>
body {
font-size: large;
margin: 0;
padding: 0;}
/* */
ul {
list-style-type: none;
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
overflow: hidden;
box-shadow: 0px 5px 5px grey;
font-family: 'Potta One', cursive;
font-weight: bold;
font-size: larger;
background-color: gainsboro;}
/* */
li a {
display: block;
color: black;
text-align: center;
padding: 5px 16px;
text-decoration: none;
font-size: small;
}
/* */
li a:hover {
background-color: silver;
}
#navlogo,
#navbanner {
float: left;
background-color: lime;
background-color: yellow;
}
#navabout,
#navcontact {
float: right;
background-color: aqua;
}
/*
#XXXnavbanner {
float: left;
background-color: green;
}
#XXXnavabout {
float: right;
background-color: red;
}
#XXXid {
text-align: center;
}
*/
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div id="navigation">
<ul>
<!-- ES float left Ens Design center menu right -->
<!-- <li><img src="Logo.png" alt="Ens Design Logo"></li> -->
<li id="navlogo">
<a href="Portfolio.html">ES</a>
</li>
<li id="navbanner">
<a href="Portfolio.html">Ens Design</a>
</li>
<li id="navcontact" class="XXXnavmenu">
<a href="contact.html">Contact</a>
</li>
<li id="navabout" class="XXXnavmenu">
<a href="About.html">About</a>
</li>
<li id="center">
<a href="About.html"> CENTER </a>
</li>
</ul>
</div><!-- navigation> -->
<article> </article>
<footer> </footer>
</body></html>