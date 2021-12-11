Is there a better way of handling button redirection to different page?

I have the following landing URL for a website:
https://mydevserver.com/Downloader/index.html
Inside
index.html I have the following two buttons, from where I am taking user to different pages. Is there a better way of handling this? I mean if I deploy to different servers, like dev,test and prod, I will have to keep changing the URL everytime on my end.
<div class="btn-group-vertical">
<button type="button" class="btn btn-default" onclick="location.href='https://mydevserver.com/Downloader/fdb.html'">First Builder</button>
<button type="button" class="btn btn-default" onclick="location.href='https://mydevserver.com/Downloader/sdb.html'">Second Builder</button>
</div>