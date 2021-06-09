Is the Tor browser better or worse than a VPN?

John_Betong: John_Betong: Surely both the raw URL request and results must be available to the Internet Service Provider and also the VPN.

Nope. When using a VPN, your ISP sees you connect to a server owned by a VPN service. It might also know the time of your connection and the port your VPN protocol is using, as well as amount of traffic traveling to and from your device. They will definitely not see which URLs you are requesting.

Your VPN will see this info, which is why it is important to choose one with a verified no logs policy.

As for Tor, the way that works is that your traffic is sent through three random servers before reaching its destination on the public internet. Each server has no knowledge of the previous one, thus making the connection “anonymous”. Your ISP will see you disappear into the Tor network and, as above, some meta data about the connection, as well as the amount of traffic traveling to and from your device. They will definitely not see which URLs you are requesting.

If you use Tor over VPN, you shift this point of failure to your VPN provider.

