Is the Google Analitics code done when generating an new property

Hey everyone,
It may have been a long time ago, but I don’t see any possibility anymore to retrieve the code for Google Analytics in one go.
Normally it was overhere:
I’m guessing you upgraded to GA4. That will be why.
I still see the “Tracking Info” section on properties with the old GA, but viewing ones on GA4, it’s not there.
I’ve not yet got familiar with GA4 though. I don’t think I have it set up right yet.
Yes indeed, you are right.
