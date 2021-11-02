Is SSL free with Cloudflare?

Hi all,

I use Heart for my hosting and SSLs.

I noticed one of my SSLs had just expired, and yet the padlock was still showing. I noticed that (on this particular website) the website is being hosted with Heart, but the nameservers are pointing to Cloudflare.

So are Cloudflares SSL free? If so, rather than paying Heart £50pa for an SSL, I could just point the nameservers to Cloud and get it free.

Is that right?

Thanks