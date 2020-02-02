Is SCSS worth it?

To give the other side of the view I’ve worked on both sides of the fence on large projects and small projects and I rarely find SCSS to be any real benefit to me in the way that I code.

Yes I found variables useful but we have those in CSS now. I found most of the other stuff I never used and neither did many of the other developers on the large project I worked on (over five years of constant development on one project (app and website)).

I do find SCSS useful for bleeding edge demos where you need to repeat and loop through hundreds of items but in general use I just didn’t seem to need any of it.

On small projects I work for a variety of clients and create a few main templates which they take over and virtually none of them wanted scss files and indeed would be overkill on a small site (I have coded literally thousands of templates over the last 20 years).

Many SCSS advocates seem to work on larger scale projects that take years to develop or are in ongoing development and in those cases I can see the value. However in my case most of my templates are coded the same day and are simple templates and easy to do in basic CSS. No need for any system or compiler as I could have coded most of the page before that was even set up.

That’s not to say that everyone should code the way I do and I do see that there could be huge benefits in some situations but just not enough for me to be a strong advocate.

However, I do think its worthwhile taking the time to learn because in a few projects I’ve worked on they were already using SCSS so of course I had to follow suit. It always pays to keep up with these systems even if you don’t use them on your own personal projects.

Not being a programmer as such I tend to keep things as simple as possible because simplicity has its own rewards.

Of course I’m retired now and may just be just set in my ways.