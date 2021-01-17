Is registration by email a safe and secure way to accept subscribers using PHP and MySQLI

James_Hibbard: James_Hibbard: Also, there’s no excuse for not having 2fa enabled nowadays.

and

pandglobal: pandglobal: This is the key

I already seemed to have kicked a hornets nest with this post, so I am reluctant to kick it again but yes 2fa is pretty secure but when you travel a lot and reside mostly outside countries with reliable admin or phone service it can be frustrating.

You can wait hours for an sms, if it ever arrives before the initial request times out.

I have had problems where I needed to request subsequent verification code only to receive the original code, now redundant because I requested another - very confusing.

My bank registered my wife’s phone number so now when I have to respond to their 2fa, I have to call her. Since it is her phone number registered she is the only one that can change it but she doesn’t have a bank card as ID so they won’t let her

Some people even now do not have smart phones in some areas

I know these examples only apply in certain locations but if you are in one of those areas then they can be common and they do add another level of user frustration

So I do prefer to have a one step verification

rpkamp: rpkamp: You can use split tokens

I like this idea, I will investigate - thanks

m_hutley: m_hutley: People are stupid.

I just love this sweeping statement and I am going to use it as often as possible