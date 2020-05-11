Is quora partner platform a good place to earn passive income?

Your topic title is asking a different question to your post, @jaisonthomas099, which may lead to some confusion.

To answer the question in your post, it’s “legit”, in that there is such a scheme operated by Quora, who can run their site as they see fit. Whether or not it’s a good thing is a matter of opinion.

https://www.quora.com/How-does-Quoras-Partner-Program-work-2?share=1#

Is it a good place to earn passive income? I have no idea. I’d imagine you would need to be asking a lot of high-quality questions to earn any meaningful amount.