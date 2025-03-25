Is Python superior to PHP for backend in terms of speed and scalability?

Is Python superior to PHP for backend development when it comes to speed, scalability, and performance?
Impossible to quantify as there are far too many factors to incorporate. Just three off the top of my head are:
- requirements of functionality - some things work better in PHP, others in Python
- skills and knowledge of developer(s) working on project. An experienced PHP developer can develop a code base that is faster than one a novice python developer can do.
- diligence of server admins to maintain versions of PHP and Python. Python by it’s history is newer so may be more likely to have the latest version of the interpreter on the server if the server hosts aren’t as diligent with keeping the language versions maintained.
With the processors and RAMs of modern servers, I’d say ‘No’. And if there is a difference in speed, it won’t be one that the human eye can see. We’re talking nanoseconds to microseconds at the most.
Also, scalability is determined by the database technique, not the operating language.
And you should always consider the general knowledge among programmers of the two systems. PHP is much more known than Python.