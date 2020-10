Hello, I’m doing some tests with a video-call plugin ‘Jitsi’.

One of the ways to use this is via iframe. I’m trying to edit the iframe to remove the “hang up” button. Because in my site there’s already a button to stop the call and end the session with the other users, so I need to remove this one.

I have created a demo in jsfiddle

Any idea? I have tried many examples that I have found in the internet but nothing seems to work, because the button is a div class element.

Thanks in advance!