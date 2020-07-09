Is open source software and self hosted dying?

I’ve studied computer science and since many years, I’m working with open source software - mostly technical consulting and implementing, sometimes development.
My “favorite” software is:
WordPress, WooCommerce, Magento, Mautic, SuiteCRM, Scrapy, MongoDB

Over the years, I saw that really everything in software got more complicated / specific.
From HTML Table and iframe layout over CSS, LESS and now Angular
And since a few years, the SaaS “craziness” seems to take away most jobs in dev ops and well … what I’ve done often before. Small scale hosting of a CRM or similar.

SaaS is booming https://trends.google.com/trends/explore?date=all&geo=US&q=suitecrm,salesforce,zoho and there doesn’t seem to be any end of it.
There’ll always be jobs in IT for me. But what I’m wondering is: Do I need to throw my love for small businesses, SuiteCRM and WooCommerce over board since Zoho, Salesforce and Shopify are the only future?

If there are less and less companies which use Magento, Drupal, WordPress, SuiteCRM, the knowledge about those software packages becomes irrelevant on the market.

I am not familiar with Magento, Drupal, and SuiteCRM but if fewer people are using them then there is likely a reason for it. You seem to be complaining that people are using them less but nothing can be done if they are dropping in popularity for a good reason. I know however that WordPress is very popular.

WordPress seems to have had its best days in 2010 and from there, it just went downhill.
Similar trends with other open source systems as well.

What is that page saying? Even when it is translated to English from German, I am not sure what it is saying. And when I go up a page I get a drop-down for changing the country but I don’t know how to change country because I need to know what is German for America.

I think it is showing the amount of interest, not the popularity, of WordPress. There is a big difference. It is logical that there would be more interest (discussion) when something is newer. The following talk about popularity, not interest.

In general, I see the development away from open source solutions towards SaaS products.
The need for someone who is good with open source solutions will be smaller then.
On the other hand, there is a new demand forming for people with less technical skills and more configuration / business analyst skills to configure and adjust the SaaS products.

I agree with Samuel that WordPress is still very popular and has its own user base. It is because of its features like open-source, ease-of-use that it is used by millions of companies even today. Talking about new trends, i.e., SaaS and Salesforce, then you need to understand that anything new in technology or IT sector tends to attract new users. Of course, people will give it a try for an easier and faster solution. And, every professional in the industry must hone their skills and knowledge according to trends.