Is open source software and self hosted dying?

Hello,

I’ve studied computer science and since many years, I’m working with open source software - mostly technical consulting and implementing, sometimes development.

My “favorite” software is:

WordPress, WooCommerce, Magento, Mautic, SuiteCRM, Scrapy, MongoDB

Over the years, I saw that really everything in software got more complicated / specific.

From HTML Table and iframe layout over CSS, LESS and now Angular

And since a few years, the SaaS “craziness” seems to take away most jobs in dev ops and well … what I’ve done often before. Small scale hosting of a CRM or similar.

SaaS is booming https://trends.google.com/trends/explore?date=all&geo=US&q=suitecrm,salesforce,zoho and there doesn’t seem to be any end of it.

https://trends.google.com/trends/explore?date=all&geo=US&q=wordpress,wix,%2Fm%2F075ff_x

There’ll always be jobs in IT for me. But what I’m wondering is: Do I need to throw my love for small businesses, SuiteCRM and WooCommerce over board since Zoho, Salesforce and Shopify are the only future?