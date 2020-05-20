Is now the time to drop JavaScript and just use AJAX

The past couple of years has seen drastic web performance improvements mostly due to:
-
virtually all website hosting have SSD
-
website hosting now have more memory
-
internet connections now much faster
Reasons for dropping JavaScript…
…mostly because I have quite a complicated PHP update routine that:
-
downloads three XLS Spreadsheets from another host
-
converts from XLS to CSV format
-
deletes six old MySQLi database tables
-
updates the relevant tables from the CSV files
-
removes duplicates and empty columns
-
creates indexii to improve search performance
The above operations takes 16.19 seconds on a five dollar VPS with 1 GB of memory and 66.94 seconds on my local computer using 8 GB memory and a 100 mByte internet service provider. Both OS are using Ubuntu 18.04.
Surely with such a vast elapsed time difference…
…enormous JavaScript libraries could be eliminated and just use AJAX to to update web pages?
Edit:
Another reason is that I use AJAX to search tables with about 20,000 records and the response is nearly instant.
Edit again:
Corrected drive acronym from SDD to SSD.