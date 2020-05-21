Is now the time to drop JavaScript and just use AJAX

John_Betong: John_Betong: I get the impression that far too much is being loaded on the off-chance the user’s may request the option.

This is the trade off between an SPA (single-page application) and your traditional server-rendered app. With many SPAs, you are effectively downloading the whole app on your first visit. This is obviously coupled with a performance hit, but is balanced out by the fact that everything is then snappier and more responsive as you navigate around during the rest of your visit.

There are various tricks you can employ to make the initial hit as painless as possible, such as code splitting, conditional/lazy loading etc. The important metric in Lighthouse is “Time to interactive”, which describes how long it takes until a user can interact with your app in some way shape or form.

One of the bigger downsides to the SPA approach is SEO. As JavaScript is inserting your content into the page (that was probably pulled from an API or somewhere) it is not as accessible to the Googlebot. To counteract this you can do serverside rendering, which sees the HTML of the app generated on the server and “re-hydrated” in the browser by your framework of choice.

I read this article recently which looks at the trade-offs of this approach.

My favorite line from the article is:

All of the fancy optimizations are trying to get you closer to the performance you would’ve gotten if you just hadn’t used so much technology.

IMO, it’s all about knowing what you are building and who you are building it for and basing your stack on that.