Is now the time to drop JavaScript and just use AJAX

The past couple of years has seen drastic web performance improvements mostly due to:

virtually all website hosting have SSD website hosting now have more memory internet connections now much faster

Reasons for dropping JavaScript…

…mostly because I have quite a complicated PHP update routine that:

downloads three XLS Spreadsheets from another host converts from XLS to CSV format deletes six old MySQLi database tables updates the relevant tables from the CSV files removes duplicates and empty columns creates indexii to improve search performance

The above operations takes 16.19 seconds on a five dollar VPS with 1 GB of memory and 66.94 seconds on my local computer using 8 GB memory and a 100 mByte internet service provider. Both OS are using Ubuntu 18.04.

Surely with such a vast elapsed time difference…

…enormous JavaScript libraries could be eliminated and just use AJAX to to update web pages?

Edit:

Another reason is that I use AJAX to search tables with about 20,000 records and the response is nearly instant.

Edit again:

Corrected drive acronym from SDD to SSD.