bendqh1: bendqh1: Is no JavaScript contact form an accessibility problem?

Would I violate any accessibility standard of W3C or of another major accessibility organization?

WCAG is the standard for accessibility. The one that majority of people follow (and/or should follow) is AA WCAG 2.0. If you can meet those standards, your website is generally accessible to most users and situations. I’m not a lawyer, but our company needs to create accessible websites or be at risk from the OCR (office of civil rights) and this is the standard they recommend shooting for. WCAG 2.1 is better, if you have a firm handle on 2.0 .

As said, Javascript doesn’t necessarily make anything inaccessible. This isn’t specifically a WCAG requirement, but Javascript should not make-or-break your contact form. It should work with Javascript enabled AND disabled.

There are 4 main principles to WCAG accessibility. This is called POUR.

Perceivable

Operable

Understandable

Robust