Is no-JavaScript contact form an accessibility problem?

No of course not. You can code straight HTML and CSS and have it still accessible, that is what the W3C standards for accessibility is all about. You don’t need JavaScript to make things accessible or be compliant. In many situations JavaScript is just a convenience for forms to do things like client side validation. But you don’t even need that if you are validating on the server (which you should do both).

In fact JavaScript can often break accessibility if not used correctly. As long as your markup is semantic, uses the correct attributes and is understood by readers and such, you should be good. None of which requires JavaScript.