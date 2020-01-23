Is my home laptop safe with firewall activated?

Hello!
On my home laptop I have Kubuntu 18 with internet cable through network .
To connect to the internet no additive options/credentials,
with firewall activated :
sudo ufw status numbered
Status: active
To Action From
-- ------ ----
[ 1] Apache Full ALLOW IN Anywhere
[ 2] Apache Full (v6) ALLOW IN Anywhere (v6)
Can I be sure that my laptop is safe with firewall activated ?
I have apache installed with several local hosts I work with.
I do not have any additive servers which are eccessible in internet.
Thanks!