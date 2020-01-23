Is my home laptop safe with firewall activated?

Some time ago I encountered that several mysql databases were deleted with content :

I restored these these databases, that was not a problem, but I looked into why it happened so I found that firewall was inactive :

sudo ufw status verbose Status: inactive

and weak password for root credentials.

I enabled firewall and created new mysql user with strong password and I did not have any problems like that,

but still not sure if I am safe now from such ( or similar ) problems?

I do not have any additive servers which are eccessible in internet.

That was just an example that I do not need any input requests into my system…