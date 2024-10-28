Is my approach correct for displaying an anchor link next to the headline?

Hello,
I have a simple HTML heading, and I want to display an anchor link next to it, similar to what is often found in wikis on the web. This way, users can easily get access to the anchor if they want to link or share it.
Here’s an example: The # sign shows up when you hover your mouse over the headline.
I set the visibility of the # character to hidden and then displayed it when the link is hovered. I want to know if there’s anything wrong with this approach. I need this to work for all headlines between h3 and h6. Also, could this be an issue on mobile? I think most users won’t select the headline on mobile anyway, but I’d like to know if adding it could cause any problems.
Presumably you’ll want to put an ID of “link” on the heading, as otherwise that link won’t do anything. There are ways of automating this so that you don’t have to manually do this for every heading. I’m also not sure why you’d want to hide this from screen readers, as their users might also want a link to the heading. It’s also a good idea to make the link visible on focus too, rather than just hover.