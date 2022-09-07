Is localStorage or Indexeddb a better option for client-side JavaScript app in today's age?

I’m looking to write a simple productivity app for daily programming/freelancing tasks. It’ll be fully static html/bootstrap/js browser running app without any backend. The idea is to open source it later and host it on github pages.

For storing the actual data (tasks, milestones, hours worked, etc.), I’m a bit confused between available options like localStorage and indexeddb. I’d have ideally preferred an SQL database and there seems to be one called “WebSQL” but I’ve heard that it’s depreciated by standards bodies and not recommended for most projects.

On the other hand, we have key-value databases like localStorage and indexeddb which I can structure my app logic around. However, I’m concerned about the space limits here. My research so far suggests that Indexeddb seems to have more flexible limits but a bit cumbersome to use compared to localStorage which is easier to use but you’ll reach the storage limits quicker! But the data on space limitations seem quite vague and nebulous.

My question here is: