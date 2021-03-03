Is learning code writing from someone else the right way
For example, like YouTube courses
or code learning sites,
Which way is it right to write code?
I believe it is Is why I get help from here, and sometimes on YouTube, as well as other websites.
The problem with learning from sites like YouTube is that anyone can declare themselves an expert and post videos, but not all of what is taught is sound coding or up-to-date practices. Unfortunately, the less experienced you are, the harder it is to tell what is good and what is bad. I’d say it’s best to stick with learning from reputable sources, at least in the beginning, and always make sure you check the date of tutorials you follow. If it’s more than a couple of years old, you might be better off finding something more recent.
@TechnoBear I agree with sticking to reputable sources. However, when trying out the code for making a tooltip, I used YouTube, and found it quite helpful.
I’m not saying there is no good content on YouTube - merely urging caution.
One other problem with Youtube is that Google’s algorithms tend to favour older websites and content, on the basis that they’re not here-today-gone-tomorrow. That means that searches will often bring up older sites which use older, outdated techniques.
As @TechnoBear says, you need to use caution.