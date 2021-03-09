Is learning code writing from someone else the right way?

What the others have said is a somewhat negative view of the world on videos. They do have an ounce of truth but as long as you qualify the videos a bit, they certainly can be a great resource. BUT should not be the only resource!

Always do your learning with a combination of mediums… books, articles, videos etc. Compare them, test out something you see on a YouTube video. Does it work? Hey the video may be 10 years old and can still be perfectly viable today (or they may not be). If they are showing you how to write a C++ loop, you still can write that loop in C++ today. Yeah things change, but no matter what source you go to things will change. Reputable sources change. I am cycling through my book library every few years myself due to things changing. Do I say “Throw out books?” no. You evaluate a book like everything else. Is the book offering conflicting info with something else? Did you try it? You should be practicing along with a video or book with your own code editor. If it doesn’t work, why doesn’t it work? Do research.

Just be smart about what you are learning. There is never just one way to do things and yes there will always be better ways to do things. No reason to shy away from YouTube videos. Just go into them knowing that everything may or may not work now or the best solution to a problem. Learn what they are doing, why they are doing it and confirm things you don’t know or have questions about with other sources. To leave out a resource like YouTube videos really does nothing but slow down your learning. As long as you are not taking something that is shown to you as gospel, you will be fine.