Is JavaScript becoming less and less libre?

Was any other programming language ever restricted in similar ways?

Definitely.

Much of what you describe is not the languages but how they are used.

Look at it from the point of view of the developers and the company they develop for. They want to protect the software they developed, and the data. They also want to enforce some of the actions done in applications.

Shadow DOMs or shadow roots

I did not know what that is but when I search the internet the answers are that the purpose is for something such as so document-level CSS can’t restyle the button by accident. Note that it is not JavaScript. Shadow DOMs can also be used to build components. I assume they are also used to intentionally hide the code from us. An example of hiding code in other languages is, developers like compilers that generate machine language because it is difficult for people to understand the machine language. Other languages such as Java and C# are compiled to code that is easier for people to understand and therefore there are programs that can obfuscate the code and make it difficult for people to understand.

Dynamic loading

That can be performance improvements.

from Binary Large Objects ("BLObs") as with src="blobb:https://edition.example.com/2a50dbb4-fee9-48a7-ae8b-f72b579169b0" which are deleted right after the file is loaded in a player, to the end-user

Well of course. They want to protect their property. They want to ensure we view their content in their website in the manner they determine.

Also note that server-side applications are even more difficult to look at, it should be impossible to look at if the developers want to hide it. The code and the data for them can be highly protected.