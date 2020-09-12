Is it possible to the 'grow order' on flex-box children?

I am seeing up a responsive x/4-col grid using flex box. What i mean with x/4: we have an unknown amount of child elements, set into groups of 4 elements per ‘row’, with the remaining space beign stretched to fill. flex-box with flex box wrap is an awesome tool and ALMOST does what i want right out of the box. see below:
<style type="text/css" media="screen">
.container {
max-width: 960px;
min-width: 320px;
background: #dcd1d1;
padding: .5em;
margin: 0 auto;
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
}
.pannel{
background: #eee;
margin: .5em ;
padding: .5em;
flex: 1 0 calc(25% - 2.125em);
text-align: center;
}
<div class="container">
<div class="pannel">pannel-1</div>
<div class="pannel">pannel-2</div>
<div class="pannel">pannel-3</div>
<div class="pannel">pannel-4</div>
<div class="pannel">pannel-5</div>
<div class="pannel">pannel-6</div>
</div>
This is almost the behavior I want, except, that i would like the first elements ( in this case pannel-1 and panel -2) to be the ones that stretch to fit as opposed to the last two elements. please note I DO NOT want to swap the first couple of elements with the last couple of elements, i just want to swap the way they stretch in this situation.
I actually use this method to accomplish what am after
.pannel:nth-child(1):nth-last-child(4n+2),
.pannel:nth-child(1):nth-last-child(4n+2)+.pannel,
.pannel:nth-child(1):nth-last-child(4n+3)+.pannel,
.pannel:nth-child(1):nth-last-child(4n+3)+.pannel+.pannel
{ min-width: calc(50% - 2.5em)}
.pannel:nth-child(1):nth-last-child(4n+1),.pannel:nth-child(1):nth-last-child(4n+3)
{ min-width: calc(100% - 2.5em) }
Which works, but requires additional rules, not to mention cause a potential ‘fizz-buzz’ issue. So i was wondering if any CSS experts out there may have derived a more graceful way to code this. As always, any insight is greatly appreciated.