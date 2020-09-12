Is it possible to the 'grow order' on flex-box children?

I am seeing up a responsive x/4-col grid using flex box. What i mean with x/4: we have an unknown amount of child elements, set into groups of 4 elements per ‘row’, with the remaining space beign stretched to fill. flex-box with flex box wrap is an awesome tool and ALMOST does what i want right out of the box. see below:

		<style type="text/css" media="screen">
			.container {
 				max-width: 960px;
 				min-width: 320px;
 				background: #dcd1d1;
 				padding: .5em;
				margin: 0 auto;
				display: flex;
				flex-wrap: wrap;
				
 
			}
			.pannel{
				background: #eee;
				margin: .5em ;
				padding: .5em;
 				flex: 1 0 calc(25% - 2.125em);
 				text-align: center;
			}
		 <div class="container">
			 <div class="pannel">pannel-1</div>
			 <div class="pannel">pannel-2</div>
			 <div class="pannel">pannel-3</div>
			 <div class="pannel">pannel-4</div>
			 <div class="pannel">pannel-5</div>
			 <div class="pannel">pannel-6</div>
                 </div>

This is almost the behavior I want, except, that i would like the first elements ( in this case pannel-1 and panel -2) to be the ones that stretch to fit as opposed to the last two elements. please note I DO NOT want to swap the first couple of elements with the last couple of elements, i just want to swap the way they stretch in this situation.

I actually use this method to accomplish what am after

			.pannel:nth-child(1):nth-last-child(4n+2), 
			.pannel:nth-child(1):nth-last-child(4n+2)+.pannel,
			.pannel:nth-child(1):nth-last-child(4n+3)+.pannel,
			.pannel:nth-child(1):nth-last-child(4n+3)+.pannel+.pannel
				{ min-width: calc(50% - 2.5em)}
			.pannel:nth-child(1):nth-last-child(4n+1),.pannel:nth-child(1):nth-last-child(4n+3)
				{ min-width: calc(100% - 2.5em) }

Which works, but requires additional rules, not to mention cause a potential ‘fizz-buzz’ issue. So i was wondering if any CSS experts out there may have derived a more graceful way to code this. As always, any insight is greatly appreciated.

I was thinking I could do it with a combination of flex-wrap and flex-direction settings, but no.
Then I did come up with this, though not 100% happy with it, as it involves numbers:-

Though I’ve got a bit rusty with flex, not been doing much CSS of late.
I’m sure someone will come along with a better set up.
