Is it possible to stuff an Ajax text search with characters from a link

I have an Ajax search box that drills down and rapidly reduces books found and it works quite well:

I would like to change the “For review add:” 534103" into a link and replace the search box or add to the search string like this:

john burdett 561446

The result would be a unique book found in the table:

When you create a review link, you can use encodeURI to encode the text including spaces and suchlike, so that they properly work when added to the url.
A a link would look something like this: index.html?q=john%20burdett%20561446

On page load you can check if the URL has a query string, and use a decoded version of that with decodeURI to place in the search field, and trigger a search.

I was hoping to stuff the string into the Ajax text search box to eliminate refreshing the page and display the new Ajax search result.

Without your code it’ll be difficult to give an exact answer, but the answer is generally something like:

<a class='addtosearch' href='' data-pad='580586'>580586</a>

//Inside AJAX loader... addstuff = the link you're rendering for this result.
addstuff.addEventListener('click',stuffsearch)

//Back in the global scope.
function stuffsearch(e) {
    document.getElementById("mysearchbox").value = document.getElementById("mysearchbox").value + " " + this.target.dataset.pad;
}

(Spitballing, untested)

Many thanks, it is now quite late here and hope to try tomorrow.

Many thanks.

Including the link was the easy part but unfortunately unable to modify the current Ajax script. I do not understand the Ajax script because of my very limited JavaScript knowledge:

This works and afraid to touch it :slight_smile:

<script>

var liveSearch = function(inputID) {
	this.input = document.getElementById(inputID);
	if (this.input) {
		this.initialise();
	}
}
liveSearch.prototype = {
	initialise: function()
	{
		this.previousSearch = null;
		this.canSearch = 1;
		this.input.addEventListener("keyup", this.onKeyUp.bind(this));
	},
	onKeyUp : function()
	{
		if (this.canSearch) {
			this.canSearch = 0;
			setTimeout(function(){
				var value = this.input.value.toLowerCase();
				if (value != this.previousSearch) {
					this.doSearch(value);
				}
				this.previousSearch = value;
				this.canSearch = 1;
			}.bind(this), 500);
		}
	},
	doSearch : function(str)
	{
		// START: do your ajax call here ========
	    if (str.length==0)
	    {
	      document.getElementById("livesearch").innerHTML="";
	      return;
	    }
	    if (window.XMLHttpRequest)
	    {
	      // code for IE7+, Firefox, Chrome, Opera, Safari
	      xmlhttp=new XMLHttpRequest();
	    }else{  // code for IE6, IE5
	      xmlhttp=new ActiveXObject("Microsoft.XMLHTTP");
	    }
	    xmlhttp.onreadystatechange=function() {
	      if (xmlhttp.readyState==4 && xmlhttp.status==200)
	      {
	        document.getElementById("livesearch").innerHTML=xmlhttp.responseText;
	      }
	    }
	    xmlhttp.open("GET","incs/_dbResults-GBOOKS.php?q="+str,true);
	    xmlhttp.send();
		// END: do your ajax call here ==============
	}
}

var myLiveSearch = new liveSearch("bufferedInput");

</script>
I modified the link and instead of sending the database table id I added the author and book title to the link then used the following to call the relevant Google Books function:

PHP Stuff

  $getref = '';
  if(isset($_GET['getref'])) :
    define('SHOP', 'd'); // hardcoded SHOP - needs to check URL/domain
    $row['author']  = $_GET['getref'];
    $row['memo']    = $_GET['title'];
    $getref = $gb->fnGetGbooks($gb, (object) $row);
  endif;

HTML stuff

  <div id="livesearch" class="w88 mga">
      <?php if($getref) : echo $getref; else: ?>
        <p> &nbsp; </p>
        <?php 
            echo '<div class="w88 mga bd1 bgd fg3 p42">';
              echo $gb->Blurb();
              $aTypes = $gb->groupByType($table);
              echo $gb->groupByTypesDisplay($aTypes);
            echo '</div>';  
          endif;  
        ?>
    </div><!-- div id="livesearch" class="w88 mga" -->

It works quite well and pleased to say the page refresh is not noticeable.

Show me incs/_dbResults-GBOOKS.php instead?