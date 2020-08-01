Is it possible to stuff an Ajax text search with characters from a link

I have the Google Book Reviews working locally using PHP and this is the source when “John Burdett” is entered in the search box locally.

<h2 class="ooo"> A simple and rapid search routine. </h2> <ul class="ulv mg1 lh2"> <li> Ideal for both mobiles and desktops </li> <li> Books are now found instantly </li> <li> Automatically updated </li> <li> Spreadsheet download not required </li> <li> Spreadsheet reader not required </li> </ul> <hr class="w42 mga"> <dl> <dt class="fs2 bd1 p42"> Search may contain any or all of the following: </dt> <dd> <dl class="bd1"> <dt class="fwb fg0"> Title, Author, Reference or one of the following Types: </dt> <dd class="w88 mga p42"> <i> </i><b>Animals </b><i>Art </i><b>Art/Fashion </b><i>Asia </i><b>Biography </b><i>Buddhism </i><b>Business </b><i>CD </i><b>Children </b><i>Dutch </i><b>Fiction </b><i>Film </i><b>Food </b><i>French </i><b>Gardening </b><i>German </i><b>Graphic Novel </b><i>Health </i><b>History </b><i>Horror </i><b>Humor </b><i>Hungarian </i><b>Indonesian </b><i>Italian </i><b>Language </b><i>Memoir </i><b>Music </b><i>Mystery </i><b>Nature/Environment </b><i>Non-Fiction </i><b>Parenting </b><i>Philosophy </i><b>Photography </b><i>Plays </i><b>Poetry </b><i>Polish </i><b>Politics/Current Affairs </b><i>Portuguese </i><b>Psychology </b><i>Religion </i><b>Romance </b><i>Russian </i><b>Scandinavian </b><i>Sci-Fi/Fantasy </i><b>Science </b><i>Self Help </i><b>Sexuality </b><i>Spanish </i><b>Spirituality </b><i>Sports </i><b>Spy </b><i>Thailand </i><b>Travel </b><i>True Crime </i> </dd> </dl> <dd> </dl> <h3 class="hhh"> Also searching for <mark>qqq</mark> returns the latest arrivals. </h3>

Edit:

Please note that there is no reference to “John Burdett” in the script above because the search uses Ajax to find the relevant books in the database table and insert the results into the page.

The old online search routine can be found here:

I have recently changed to a DigitalOcean Singapore based server and curious to know how quickly the results appear. I would be grateful for feedback and the testing location.

