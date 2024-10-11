Is it possible to mute any sound from a tab via vanilla JavaScript?

Say I open a webpage like this one and start playing audio from it.

To stop the audio, this doesn’t work:

window.setInterval(()=>{ if ( document.querySelector('audio') ) { document.querySelectorAll('audio').forEach(audio=>{ audio.pause(); audio.remove(); }); }; }, 1);

Other ways to mute the audio would be to just pause the audio player or to mute the tab from the browser by clicking on the tab mute button or CTRL + M :

But if I want to mute any sound whatsoever from a tab by vanilla JavaScript, is it possible?

If I would have needed to bet, I would have bet that it is not possible because the Window layer of JavaScript is one layer down from the Browser layer, but I might be wrong and it is indeed possible.