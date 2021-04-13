Is it possible to make a firefox plugin for private use?

It’s been a pretty long time since I’ve looked at this, and I couldn’t find it on google either, so post my question here :).

For my work I spend a lot of time in PHP storm, which contains a lot of shortcuts. This allows you to work very quickly and as a programmer it is nice to be able to do your work quickly, without having to put in too much effort (right?)

Now I was wondering if it is also possible to create a private extension for firefox. The last time I tried to write a firefox plugin I ended up on the couch with a new girlfriend (Firefox addon (own) is corrupted), but I also found out that it is not that easy to create a private plugin.

However, this has been a while; this is now possible without making extensive adjustments to firefox.