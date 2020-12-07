Is it possible to have a background color only appear behind text, even when wrapped?

I am a relatively new coder and I suspect what I am trying to do, cannot be done in CSS, but I thought before I wave the the white flag I would check with the guru’s here.

Here’s an example that will help me explain what I am trying to do.



I want to have text on a layer above a container that has a border box and an image inside. The text however might be wider than the container, so it might wrap to 2 lines. The issue right now, is that if I make the background white for the existing text, then if it wraps, the full width of both the top and bottom lines will be a white background, which is not something I want.

I also want this all to be responsive, as under 600px screen width, I have different sizing for the box and the text.

I want the background behind the bottom row of text to be white – if there there is a top row then I want it to be transparent.

I first tried to experiment with text-shadow, adding a solid outline of white and then adding a white blur, however there are still too many areas where the gray border from the border box still pops through.

I plan to convert my current format to a grid format, but for now here is the code I have used:



The only possible way I could think if doing this, would be to:

Have a top grid layer on top of the square container (bottom layer). The grid layer would contain 3 rows. The top row would be blank. The second row would have a transparent background. The third row would have a white background. I would probably need to find a way to use javascript (I am just learning the basics of it now) to detect if the text line is greater than the width of current box. If it is greater, then it would break the text into 2 different lines of text, to be placed on grid rows 2 and 3 respectively.

I was just curious if anyone has ever come up with a method for doing this? It is not critical to my website, so I may just have to come up with a different design plan, but if there is a way to make this work, I would greatly appreciate the guidance.