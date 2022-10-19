Is it possible to convert this JS code into .NET?

I really need help and i would apreciate if someone can help me with this I need to do the same than here but with .NET, instead of node js. I never worked with .NET before.
Question: Is it possible to do this with .NET? if it’s not possible, i would like to know it. thanks.
UH API Behavior - Error handling
. Sample API request with retry for refreshing the token (if the app is using axios and MSAL.js).
get: async (url, retry = true) => {
const _url = url;
const headers = {
Authorization: `Bearer ${sessionStorage.getItem("user_token")}`
};
const _retry = retry;
const axiosInstance = axios.create({
headers,
responseType: "application/json"
});
axiosInstance.interceptors.response.use(
(res) => { return res;
},
async (error) => {
// debugger;
const status = error.response ? error.response.status : null;
if (status === 401 && _retry) {
sessionStorage.removeItem("user_token");
const hasToken = await refreshToken();
return httpClirefreshTokenentServiceWithRefreshToken.get(
_url,
false
);
}
return Promise.reject(error);
}
);
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
axiosInstance
.get(_url)
// .post(url, data, headers)
.then((response) => {
if (response.status === 200) {
resolve(response.data);
} else {
resolve(response);
}
})
.catch((e) => {
reject(e);
});
});
},