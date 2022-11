For my graph:



is it possible to add calculation operations on these graphs? Examples are adding the values of two graphs and plot them as a new graph.

Other examples would be:

a) Graph 1 + Graph 2

b) Graph 1 * 2

c) Graph 2 + 5

d) Graph 2 / (Graph 3 * 2)

Best to enter the formular into a text field, click on go and the action is performed.