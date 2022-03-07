Is it possible to add a swipe action to change from page to page?

Hi,
I have a very old website with loads of gallery pages in differently named parent folders and am looking for a fix for mobile usage. I want to add a swipe that allows swiping from page to page (diff url’s).
The site has multiple pages with images and next/previous buttons so …/folder1/page1.htm and …/folder1/page2.htm etc. Is it possible to implement a swipe action in this scenario?
jQuery implements a Swipe event, which you could then map to a document.location change.
Underlying that I believe will be the Touch events - some combination of touchstart and touchend to identify the distance and speed moved during the motion…
As a non-javascript coder how much work is involved in that?
it’s work I would have to oustource.
