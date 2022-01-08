Is it possible to activate free SSL for lifetime?

Hi Team,
I have a website. I have installed paid SSL which is very costly. Is it possible to activate any free SSL like Cloudflare for a lifetime, or do I need to stay with the same?
Hi Team,
Hi @solutions1313 and a warm welcome to the forum.
I believe that lifetime SSL Certificates are unavailable but there are free solutions available with automatic renewal which could be a solution.
Cloudflare have a “flexible” SSL settings that seems to be lifetime. In addition to the flexible SSL you can create a free SSL to enable a full SSL.
You can get free SSL from CloudFlare if you use CloudFlare in front of your website.
If you can’t/ don’t want to use CloudFlare there are other free options like Let’s Encrypt. Do note that these certificates expire every three months, so you need to update them more often. This can be automated, but that’s isn’t trivial.