Is it "normal" that coding takes very, very long time

You can benefit from thousands and perhaps even millions of hours of time spent by experts. There are hundreds and maybe thousands of books about system design. I do not know what to recommend though.

Something that the experts consider critical is requirements definitions. A requirements definition should avoid describing how to do something, only what it needs to do. If you were to be programming a game then the game rules explaining how to play the game might be a perfect requirements definition. I think that a requirements definition might be very close to the user documentation for the system.

As you say, you sometimes realize there is something more or something different that needs to be done so you must go back and re-do what you have done. If you read about system development methodologies then you will learn that the experts advise us to go all the way back to the requirements definition and update it with the new information and then go down the hierarchy of system specification and programming specification and coding and all that. The experts know from experience that mistakes in the requirements definition can be very costly later.