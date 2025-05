ARMA: ARMA: AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages) improves loading speed on mobile, enhancing SEO and user experience

I’ve not heard much about AMP in a long while. I recall a few people getting excited about it some years ago.

Looking into it now, it appears to be having support dropped by many.

en.wikipedia.org Accelerated Mobile Pages | Decline Starting in 2021, support for AMP was discontinued in some apps. In November, Twitter updated its developer guidelines to say that "We’re in the process of discontinuing support for this feature"; the Twitter mobile apps for Android and iOS simply load the non-AMP versions of webpages. In April 2021, Google removed AMP as an SEO criterion in favor of page loading speed and other "page experience" metrics. In search results, the Top Stories list will no longer be restricted to AMP pages, and A On ...

So I would answer: No, it’s not important and probably a waste of time.