Is it easy to mod apk game or app?

hi everyone
i m new in this community, and just start to learn Js …i would like to know if its easy to mod apk like game android or apps …
thank you
No, you can’t modify an .apk file. It’s a package file. You would need to modify the individual files making up the package.
JS isn’t usually used for Android apps in any event. You would most likely be using Java or Kotlin.
thank you grandalf for replay…what is the best pc program to make any modifications.
As I said, you cannot modify an APK file. You need to have all the files that make up the package. If you have all those and want to modify one or more of the components, you could download Android Studio, but it is not a job for the feint-hearted - and you will need a powerful PC.