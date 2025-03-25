Is It Better to Use forEach, map, or a Classic for Loop in Real Projects?

Hi everyone,

I’ve been learning JavaScript and I’m a bit confused about when to use forEach , map , or a traditional for loop in real-world code.

I understand the basic difference:

forEach runs a function for each item but doesn’t return anything.

runs a function for each item but doesn’t return anything. map returns a new array.

returns a new array. for gives you full control over the loop.

But I’ve seen developers use them interchangeably sometimes, even when they don’t need a return value. Is there a performance or readability reason to prefer one over the other?

For example:

const numbers = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]; // Option 1 numbers.forEach(num => console.log(num * 2)); // Option 2 const doubled = numbers.map(num => num * 2); // Option 3 for (let i = 0; i < numbers.length; i++) { console.log(numbers[i] * 2); }

In actual projects, which one do you use and why? Is map overkill if you’re not using the returned array? Just trying to write more efficient and cleaner code.

Thanks in advance!