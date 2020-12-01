Is it a good idea to tell users a screener is a screener?

Design & UX
#1

Hi there,

I am putting together a screener survey for users before an interview.

I am wondering if I should be telling users this is a screener survey or not? If I do, will they try and guess the questions to become accepted?

Any ideas on this?

#2

Of course they will. :slight_smile:

IMHO it’s better to be transparent in order to level the playing field.

Also, I think it’s necessary to foresee possible answers, like in self-diagnose tests there’s usually questions that contradicts each other to detect inaccuracy.

1 Like
#3

They’re already expecting an interview. So you’re going to send them questions ahead of time.

Do you really expect them NOT to think it’s a part of the interview and answer accordingly?

3 Likes
#4

Thanks for the replies.

Yes that is true, I guess they will know! I will just roll with it and see how it goes :slight_smile: