Is it a good idea to tell users a screener is a screener?

Hi there,
I am putting together a screener survey for users before an interview.
I am wondering if I should be telling users this is a screener survey or not? If I do, will they try and guess the questions to become accepted?
Any ideas on this?
Of course they will.
IMHO it’s better to be transparent in order to level the playing field.
Also, I think it’s necessary to forsee possible answers, like in self-diagnose tests there’s usual questions that’s contradicts each other to catch inaccuracy.
They’re already expecting an interview. So you’re going to send them questions ahead of time.
Do you really expect them NOT to think it’s a part of the interview and answer accordingly?