Is it a good idea to tell users a screener is a screener?

Hi there,

I am putting together a screener survey for users before an interview.

I am wondering if I should be telling users this is a screener survey or not? If I do, will they try and guess the questions to become accepted?

Any ideas on this?

Of course they will. :slight_smile:

IMHO it’s better to be transparent in order to level the playing field.

Also, I think it’s necessary to forsee possible answers, like in self-diagnose tests there’s usual questions that’s contradicts each other to catch inaccuracy.