Is Intel i7 an Evo?

Hi Folks,

I want to buy a good gaming laptop. I am pursuing a normal graduation course, so I don’t have any technical knowledge of laptops and processors, but I am very fond of gaming, so please suggest some better laptops in my budget with the latest processor.

Even though I know nothing about processors, I’ve been using an i5 for the last three years and was considering upgrading to an i7 when someone suggested I go with the Intel Evo.

Please tell me something about Intel Evo vs i7 and which one is better.