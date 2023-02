I had an email from Google this morning with the subject New Page indexing issues detected for one of my sites.

Given my site has been successfully indexed for over 10 years I opened the email to see what could possibly have gone wrong. To my surprise, I see it says,

Top issues - Excluded by ‘noindex’ tag

How does it get to be an “indexing issue” when the website owner has deliberately instructed Google et al NOT to index a page?