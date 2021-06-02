Is generating XML files obsolete and deprecated by PHP?

No way is PHP going to deprecate XML. I mean think of APIs. One model of API is SOAP which is based on XML. There are a ton of SOAP services out there and for that fact alone PHP will need to support XML in the foreseeable future. Not only that, but there are still services that use XML. I know services from Microsoft themselves who use XML. I also know tons of financial systems that still use XML.

Now there might be a time where PHP wants to remove built in functionality (like SimpleXML) but there will always be a way to use PHP with XML and I see XML still being used in some fashion for decades to come.

Is it as prevalent as it use to be? Certainly not. Will all services that support it now still support it 5 years from now? probably no. But as someone who builds integrations and migrations, I see XML being simply offered as an alternative to better mechanisms like JSON because to even support both is not that hard to design.

I wouldn’t worry about XML support in PHP being obsolete or deprecated for a while still.