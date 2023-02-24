Is finite math hard?

Finite math can be a challenging course for some students, as it involves a range of mathematical concepts and problem-solving skills. However, it is generally considered to be less difficult than more advanced math courses like calculus or differential equations. Finite math focuses on real-world applications of mathematics, such as probability, statistics, and linear algebra, making it a practical and relevant course for many fields of study. With proper study habits, practice, and a willingness to seek help when needed, students can succeed in finite math.