Is_dir across drive from C: to D

C:/xampp/htdocs/Cirectory/test.php
D:img/Directory/
I have directoris and a file named “test.php” like the above.
I have the code below in test.php
$myDirectory = '../Cirectory' ;
if ( is_dir($myDirectory) ) {
echo 'TRUE' ;
} else {
echo 'FALSE' ;
}
it says ‘TRUE’ ;
I like to check is_dir with “D:img/Directory/”.
I change the value of the variable $myDirectory like the below.
$myDirectory = "../../../../D:/img/Directory" ;
However, it says “FALSE”.
How to make it says “TRUE”?
VirtualHost is designated like the below.
<VirtualHost *:80>
DocumentRoot "D:/img"
ServerName img.myDomain.com
<Directory "D:/img">
Require all granted
</Directory>
</VirtuqlHost>