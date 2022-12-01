Is codepen free to use?

Yes, public code pens are free to use under the MIT license. Meaning that the code you put there can be used by others in whatever project, both for private use or commercial use and no credit is attribution is needed. It is wide open in other words.

What the white text on the black background is saying is that because of it being wide open and free to all that the creator of that code pen is not liable for any damage the code may cause and will not be responsible for it. While it is wide open, it means that it is wide open to be dangerous or could cause data loss or damages to systems. In other words, it is the wild wild west and you better understand the code you take off a public code pen and not just blatantly copy it and put it into a production system.

One way to know if a code pen is public or not is that if the creator is a PRO user, it could be private. Non pro users are always making a public pen. It is public by default. Learn more by reading about pen privacy at https://codepen.io/features/privacy

Usually if you write code on codepen, you are writing it there with the idea that it will be freely taken and used elsewhere. If you don’t want that, put your code in some private git repo or something.

Lastly, always assume that a pen may be code lifted from another pen or system. If you suspect that it is proprietary just don’t use it. Otherwise you are pretty free to clone, edit and republish as you see fit. You just can’t hold the original dev responsible if things you use from their pens goes wrong.