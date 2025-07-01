Is AI Content Ruining SEO or Revolutionizing It?

Hey everyone

I wanted to start a conversation that’s been on my mind as both an SEO consultant and web developer:

Has AI content helped or hurt your SEO in 2025?

Tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini have made content production faster — but I’m seeing mixed results when it comes to actual search engine rankings.

From my experience:

Lightly edited AI content tends to index but not rank well

Human-optimized AI content + proper structure still performs decently

Thin AI content often triggers Google’s helpful content system negatively

(Source: Google Search documentation)

I’ve started focusing more on:

Combining AI drafts with original insights

Adding value with custom code snippets, real screenshots, or case studies

Updating existing blog posts manually instead of mass-publishing new ones

What’s everyone else seeing?

Have AI-written pages helped or hurt your organic traffic?

Are you using AI for meta tags, outlines, or even code generation?

Any success stories (or horror stories) from the last Google core update?

Would love to hear your thoughts — especially if you’ve tested different publishing strategies or seen unexpected results.