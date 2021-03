Hi there,

I am trying to figure out the best way to title up some inside pages of some websites I have built.

These pages include product details, product overviews, information about areas, contact pages, and an about us page. Can I refer to these as “landing pages”? Or are landing pages more about generating leads?

Is there another title I can give them? I thought of “inside pages” but it sounds a bit dated.

Does anyone have any suggestions?

Thanks!