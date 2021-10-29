IronOcr coordinates

So i’m trying to use IronOcr in .NET 5, and i’m having trouble understanding the coordinates it gives me.

Context: IronOcr is a Tesseract library. I’m using it to scan an image. The image is 688x688. I’m using the following code:

using System;
using System.IO;
using System.Linq;
using System.Collections.Generic;
using System.Drawing;
using IronOcr;
using System.Text.RegularExpressions;

namespace ScratchConsole
{
    class Program
    {
        static void Main()
        {
            string file = @"a_valid_file_path.jpg";
            Image saveme = Image.FromFile(file);
            Graphics graphic = Graphics.FromImage(saveme); //This is for later manipulation of the original picture.
            var tess = new IronTesseract();
            using var Input = new OcrInput();
            var ContentArea = new Rectangle() { X = 300, Y = 200, Height = 300, Width = 388 };
            Input.AddImage(saveme, ContentArea);
            tess.Configuration.TesseractVariables["classify_font_name"] = "Arial";
            var res = tess.Read(Input);
            string text = res.Text;
            Console.WriteLine(text);
        }
    }
}

Note: I am limiting the scan area of the OCR with the rectangle, as shown in their example.
When i break at the Console.Writeline and inspect res, i can find the block that it found the line of text in (which is Blocks[1], or the second block). The Location of that block is:

res.Blocks[1].Location
{X = 1162 Y = 817 Width = 336 Height = 36}
    Bottom: 853
    Height: 36
    IsEmpty: false
    Left: 1162
    Location: {X = 1162 Y = 817}
    Right: 1498
    Size: {Width = 336 Height = 36}
    Top: 817
    Width: 336
    X: 1162
    Y: 817
    height: 36
    width: 336
    x: 1162
    y: 817

the dimensions of this dont look right, and neither do the X/Y coordinates. The original image is only 688x688, so how is IronOCR finding a bounding box starting at 1162,817? The original text, if i bound it in MS Paint, is roughly 150x20, and is somewhere around 495, 347 as a top-left coordinate…

Am I missing something obvious? Is there some scaling factor somewhere that I can use to translate back to my original image? All i’m trying to do is create a bounding box around a regex-defined phrase (well, either one of a pair of phrases) in order to erase it from the original image…